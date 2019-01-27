Buhari Pledges to Complete Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday assured the South-west that the reconstruction of Lagos-Ibadan expressway and Lagos- Ibadan rail projects would be completed before the end of this year.

He also said his administration would continue to accord due recognition to the region for standing by him, noting that the South-west “has contributed immensely to the success of his government.

He gave the assurance at the presidential of All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan yesterday, noting that a vote for him “is a vote for more dividends of democracy for the region.”

The rally was attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Mr. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, among others.

At the rally, Buhari said the completion of the two projects would boost the economy of not only the region, but the country as a whole.

He noted that the more reason the Minister for Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his Works, Power and Housing counterpart, Mr. Raji Fashola, “are working hard is to ensure that the two projects are completed before the end of this year.”

He then lauded the people for standing in the scorching sun and for sacrificing their time to welcome him while soliciting the support of the people of the region for all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He said the Lagos- Ibadan rail project and the Lagos- Ibadan expressway “will be completed before end of this year. This is why the ministers for Transportation and the minister for works and housing are working hard that the Lagos- Ibadan railway and the expressway are completed before the end of this year.

“The second thing is that I have told your governors that, we are going to do the rail project and the road projects, but we need your support. I thank you very much for your support for standing in the sun”.

In his speech, Osinbajo urged people of the region to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections, insisting that the country cannot afford to go back to the days of those who ran the country aground.

According to him, the market women are the owners of government. The N-Power, the food vendors, great Nigerian youths are the owners of this government. We must not go back to the old days. On February 16, vote for Buhari. On March 2, vote for Bayo Adelabu. All of us in Ibadan should show them that we are the owners of the votes.

On his part, the APC National Leader, Tinubu, also urged the people of the zone to guard their PVCs so as to vote massively for the party.

He said, “On the day of election, vote and don’t just vote and sit down. I will not mention their names, of they are interested in politics let them go and prostrate. You will not be put ashamed. Your PVCs will not lost. You will vote on that day and you will vote for our party”