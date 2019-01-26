St. Martins Catholic School Set for 9th Inter House Sport

St. Martins Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, will on Thursday, January 31, hold its 9th Inter House Sports Competition at the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, Sport Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere.

This year’s competition, with the theme ‘Promoting Unity and Togetherness through Sport’, will have four houses-Green, Blue, Red and Yellow going head to head.

According to the school’s Supervisor, Reverend Sister Stella Maris Idibe, the pupils have been preparing for the sports meet since last year and are in good shape to make everybody proud.

Some of the events to be competed for are 100m, 200m, 4*100m relay, sack race, blind race, high and long jumps.

To add spice to the competition, the school’s Sports Master, Mr. Samuel Gborigi said three new sports were introduced to this year’s edition, and they are test for strength, balloon burst and kings and queens for parents.

Eight schools have been invited for the invitational relay and they include, St. Catherine Model School, Surulere, Goodnews Baptist School, Surulere, St. Mary’s Private School, Lagos, Our Lady of Fatima, Aguda and Sacred Heart School, Apapa.

Others are Mount Camel Private School, Ebute-Metta, Maryland Convent Private School, Maryland and Perfect Standard School, Lawanson.