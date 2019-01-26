Peak Team Visits Para-Powerlifting Athletes Ahead of the Lagos International Competition 

By Bennett Oghifo



There was palpable excitement yesterday as the management team of Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, visited the world-conquering Nigerian Para-Powerflifting athletes at the National Stadium Para-Power gym, yesterday.

The team, which visited at about 6:30a.m., was led by the Managing Director, Ben Langat, who had with him the Marketing Director, Chris Wulff Caesar; and the Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. Oreoluwa Famurewa.

They were at the gym, which the company refurbished and equipped for their usual solidarity with Para-Powerlifting athletes ahead of the Lagos International Para-Powerlifting competition.

Mr. Langat summed up the essence of the company’s mission when he said they provide the athletes with dairy products, particularly Peak Milk monthly. “Our mission is to provide quality dairy nutrition to Nigerians. For Para-Olympians like these, quality dairy nutrition is essential for their day to day physical exercise. They are a team that has worked hard to reach where they are,” stating that this aligned with the purpose of the company which is “reach for your peak.”

He said what the company was doing with the para-powerlifters was beyond corporate social responsibility, saying “it is our purpose. It is not CSR.”

The company, he said had been providing support to the team since 2016, nourishing them, giving them Peak milk every month, “We renovated the gym, this place was not like this; we came in and put it into world class with all the modern facilities here, we provide the support for the championship they are going, we provide a bus, a special purpose-built bus. So, this will continue.”

The company has and is putting a fine patch of capital outlay into assisting these special athletes but their focus is not the money, rather it is about building a healthy nation, said the managing director.

The Powerlifting Gymnasium, used by physically challenged athletes at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, was refurbished and equipped with modern facilities by HS Media, which was retained by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, makers of Peak Milk.

