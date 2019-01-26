Ozekhome: Removal of Onnoghen, Most Despicable Act Since the Creation of Nigeria

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Mike Ozekhome has described the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen as the vilest and most despicable act since the creation of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday suspended the embattled CJN and in his place appointed Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN.

Reacting to the suspension during a telephone chat with THISDAY, Ozekhome who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that the alleged suspension is ultravires, undemocratic and brazenly unconstitutional act ever carried out by any government in Nigeria, civilian or military, since the amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorates.

According to him, the desperate act of a sit-tight president constitutes a direct suspension of the Nigerian Constitution and the entire democratic process. Adding that, “it has finally removed the remaining veneer of pretension to democratic credentials by Buhari and his all- conquering cabal.”

He however suggested that “Nigerians should brace up, come out enmasse, to protest against this illegality. We are back to full Abacha era, as OBJ rightly noted three days ago in his patriotic letter to Nigerians. Nigerian lawyers and the NBA should shut down all courts in Nigeria until the CJN is returned to his seat.”