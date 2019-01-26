Onnoghen’s Suspension: Atiku Shelves Press Briefing

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has put on hold a press conference slated for Saturday.

Apparently called to update the Nigerian media about the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari, the media chat slated to hold at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja Atiku campaign office was called off due to his absence.

The Atiku Campaign Organisation told journalists that the PDP candidate was in another meeting which was still ongoing at the time and that the outcome of the meeting would form the basis of his media briefing.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, however told THISDAY that the decision of the PDP to suspend campaign would only to last for 72 hours.

According to him, the party will continue with its campaign after 72 hours. He said the suspension was only to register the party’s disapproval for the undemocratic and unconstitutional suspension of the CJN.