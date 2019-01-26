NDDC Gets Acting Managing Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Nelson Braimbraifa, as acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja yesterday.

“The President, following a Federal Executive Council resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board,’’ he said.

Adesina said Buhari also approved the appointment of Mr. Chris Amadi (Finance and Administration) and Samuel Adjogbe (Projects) as Acting Executive Directors of

NDDC.