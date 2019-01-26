Musings on the Suspension of Onnoghen

Ring true

By Yemi Adebowale

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has simply been heating up the polity in the ongoing war against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen. His suspension yesterday and swearing in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN, is an assault on the constitution. The reasons adduced by Buhari are preposterous.

The Attorney General and Minister of justice, Abubakar Malami should end this shenanigan and dangerous precedent by withdrawing the criminal charges bordering on alleged refusal to declare assets and operating foreign bank accounts, against the CJN. As for our President, he should show courage by accepting his error and reversing his actions.

My position is not based on the merit or demerit of the charges against the CJN. It is not based on whether Onnoghen committed the infractions or not. My submission is based on respect for our constitution and the rule of law. We must be careful not to deliberately create a state of anarchy.

The lawyers who filed the charges against Onnoghen are aware of the requisite constitutional provisions and the Court of Appeal judgment in Nganjiwa’s case. It is evidently a politically-tainted case. The charges against the CJN should have been sent to the National Judicial Council and not the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

To further bolster my point, let’s critically look at the subsisting decision of the Court of Appeal in Nganjiwa vs FRN (2017). Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa had appealed the decision of the High Court of Lagos State in 2017, challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain and determine the case against her. She was charged for offences ranging from unlawful enrichment by a public officer to giving false information. The appeal court concurred with Nganjiwa, ruling unequivocally that a serving judicial officer cannot be arraigned or tried in any court for a criminal offence; not until such officer has been investigated, dismissed or recommended for trial by the National Judicial Council. This judgement was never appealed. So, it remains the law.

Yes, the CCT has the power to try all public officers for asset declaration infractions, but in the case of judges, the jurisdiction of the tribunal has to be effectively activated, by first complying with lawful conditions as properly explained in the Appeal Court decision on Nganjiwa.

The truth that must be told is that there is a binding and subsisting judgment of the Court of Appeal, stating unambiguously that a serving judicial officer cannot be arraigned or tried in any court for a criminal offence. This applies to the case of Onnoghen. The CJN cannot be arraigned at the CCT, until he has been investigated, dismissed or recommended for trial by the National Judicial Council. This is the position of our law. Those under the influence of excessive Tramadol and Codeine are now trying to turn the law upside down. What a country!

I also need to remind all those behind the case against the CJN and all those clapping for them that sections 153 (1), 271 (1), 292 (1) (a) (ii) and Paragraph 21 (Part 1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution are to the effect that any judicial officer accused of an offence must first be subjected to investigation and disciplinary action by the National Judicial Council prior to any trial.

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), was apt when he declared that a dangerous precedent was being set in the charges filed against the CJN.

He remarked: “Some of the legal issues already settled by the Supreme Court in the case of Saraki vs Federal Government are being reopened in Onnoghen’s case. The most dangerous aspect of what is going on now is that our laws are in trouble.

“When I said that the proper procedure has not been followed and that the government should withdraw the frivolous charge, I wasn’t talking about the substance of the case, because for me, if you catch an armed robber red-handed and you decide to chop off his hand, you have lost your case; you still have to take him to court and that is what should happen in this case. We must go through the proper channel for dealing with complaints against judges.”

What more should I add? Buhari should spare this country this unnecessary tension.