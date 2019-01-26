Kogi SDP Chides Security Agencies 

The Kogi State chapter of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) has said it has no confidence in the ability of the Nigeria security agencies in the state, to protect its members, saying that it has failed to address the various complaints the party has availed the Force as it affects safety of members of SDP in Kogi Central. It stated further that the reason for the current stand of the party was as a result of the abduction of one of it”s members, Friday Ovoro from his house in the early hours of 23rd January, 2019 by unknown abductors who were dressed in military uniforms who stormed his residence, Ohueta, Okehi LG.Kogi.

In a statement signed by the Acting Chairman of the party in Kogi State, Alh.Mouktar Atimah said since the abduction no information about his whereabouts. “Despite our complain to the security authorities we cannot locate where he is being detained, this calls for our fear. “It will be recall that we have been shouting that the state government is planning to indict our senatorial candidate for Kogi central, Barr. Natasha H. Akpoti on trump up charges relating to gunrunning and murder.