Devotees Eagerly Await ‘Coming from Insanity’

Regardless of the phrase “most anticipated”, which is so often being used for upcoming cinematic works, one is left to wonder what description would have been apt for the star-studded movie, ‘Coming from Insanity’, due to make cinema entry by April 5, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It seems like eternity waiting for over a year now by this writer having been firmly hinted about the movie ‘Coming from Insanity’, with the impression that the film will moderately be projected to the world via appropriate channels when shooting is done with. Then one information that was let out by the source, aside from the working title which remains same, was that self-styled actor Gabriel Afolayan would lead the cast and as such, the poster boy of the movie when finally released.

So the anticipation was heightened. You could imagine the relief seeing the trailer posted online just a couple of days ago, hence signaling the completion of the ‘feel-good’ movie as some scenes depict. From the stable of Movement Pro. Pictures, Coming from Insanity, their debut feature film is one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies in 2019.

Shot in Lagos and in some parts of Togo, Coming from Insanity is a crime drama on the awe-inspiring true story of “Kossi the Bear”, a notorious currency counterfeiter with genius-level intelligence. The trailer begins with Kossi (Gabriel Afolayan) and his crew enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, before taking viewers back in time to his childhood and his days as a house boy in Lagos. The trailer then quickly transits into a web of intricate plots full of suspense and intrigue leaving the audience gasping for more.

The synopsis has it that in the mid-nineties, a 12-year-old boy (Kossi) is one of many children trafficked through the Nigerian borders from Togo. He ends up with the Martins (Wale Ojo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande…), an upper-middle class family of four in Lagos. At their home, he will work overtime for his meals and shelter as a houseboy.

Fast forward to present day, Kossi is still a houseboy with the Martins. He dreams of a better life, but with barely any education, he knows his future is compromised. He relies on his natural abilities and talent to carve out a way for himself, soon discovering the art of counterfeit money, printing and floating the most flawless counterfeit dollars this side of the world. Now out on his own, he employs the services of a few friends and grows the operation substantially, landing him on the radar of a young determined agent at the EFCC who will stop at nothing to bring him to justice.

Coming from Insanity promises a production that will not fall short of any expectations of drama, suspense and intrigue. A film critic noted: “We’re expecting this movie to be really good. A break from love stories and comedy is nice sometimes and we’re looking forward to seeing how this one turns out.”

Written and Directed by Akinyemi Sebastian Akinropo and Produced by Ibidolapo Ajayi, both US-based. In a chat with this writer, the director noted that the movie is heavy on symbolism. He explains: “I mean, an obvious or easy title would have been ‘The Money Maker’ or ‘The Houseboy’ or even just ‘Kossi, but we decided to go with CFI because it symbolises a time, a very paradoxical moment in my life, in the producer’s life, in how the film even came about. So as far as the film goes, you can actually say that it doesn’t have a title, but what’s a title anyway? Is that going to make or break a great film? I don’t think so. I don’t know.”

The movie boasts a robust cast of winning performances from a talented ensemble like Sani Danja, Dakore Akande, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Damilola Adegbite. He adds: “I am obscenely lucky to work with this calibre of actors in this film, especially on a feature debut for me. The most important thing in casting is always finding the actors who bring truth and believability to the characters and that has less to do with how big an actor’s name is, but herein lies the irony; for the most part, the names get big because you’re doing something great. You can’t cheat the game.”

Other star cast of the movie include Wale Ojo, Sharon Ooja, Wole Ojo, Udoka Oyeka, Sambasa Nzeribe, Tina Mba, Odunlade Adekola, Adeolu Adefarasin, Temidayo Akinboro, Ijeoma Aniebo, DJ Izybeatz among others. For Gabriel Afolayan, it’s an honour being the lead cast. In a telephone chat with this reporter, the Theatre Arts graduate relieved his experience on set of the movie. “The director, Akin is my friend and we go way back. He trusted me enough to do it. He is a believer in my art.

“Our first job together was in 2011. So we cool. The experience was worth it. Akin took me through the heart of the story as he should. And made me see the reasons to justify whatever make-believe choices I’m putting into layers of my action while handling the role.”

Afolayan also talked about the role he played. “Kossi is that one person who is strong willed. I could connect with his state of mind next to life. He has that huge drive to succeed regardless of the situation. He took risks. And he was unapologetic for it. He is such a round character. He felt all emotions. His life is a true struggle of a determined hustler and also real in his perspectives. I could relate with all of this personally.”

The actor who is known to display confidence in the character he assumes in movies had this said about the scenes. “There are some cool scenes and sceneries. Akin had a good taste in terms of pictures and the ambience. The production designer did a wonderful job and extras were amazing. They made the scenes look good. The director of photography Daniel Ehieme captured it aptly. He really took his time. I had great moments. We shot for longer hours but it didn’t feel so because everybody was lively all through; jokes rocking everywhere and of course free drinks on the house.”