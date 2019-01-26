Club Gears up for Annual Lions Day

The Lions Clubs International has announced that over 1,500 dignitaries are up for its 41st Annual Lions Day, in collaborations with the United Nations.

The club in a statement explained that the day was set aside to address protection of children’s health and to mark 74 years of partnering with the United Nations, amongst others.

With this year’s theme as, ‘Protecting Our Future, The Health of our Children’, the historic event would be graced by Lions, Leos, UN Diplomats and other dignitaries across the globe.

Speaking further on the programme, Lion Afolabi Toluse Stephen, reiterated that the gathering was to commemorate the club’s long- standing relationship with the United Nations as a consultative NGO ,dating back to 1945 when Lion leaders were consulted to assist in developing the NGO charter for the UN.

He noted that the event in the past had lived up to its goals as a countless number of lives have been touched.

“The 2017-2018 Lions Day With The United Nation has its theme as ‘Working Together Globally to Combat Diabetes’, the occasion took place in Geneva, Switzerland and Kenya on September 27, 2017, and February 27, 2018, respectively. The 40th event took place, at the UN Headquarters in New York city on March 24, 2018.

“These important advocacy events created awareness in nearly 50 countries with a combined attendance of 1,400 delegates. Each event was as unique as the country in which it took place. The occasions featured keynote speeches by UN dignitaries, panel discussion with a focus on diabetes, youth engagement and fellowship among the attendees.

“A major highlight of the last programme included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Diabetes Federation, this serves as an update on our partnership with the World Diabetes Foundation. There was also an inclusive football match with Special Olympics Kenya as well as a visit by the First Lady of Kenya. An impressive number of UN dignitaries also registered to become members of Lions Clubs International.”

He promised that this year’s event to take place at New York, USA, and Geneva, Switzerland on 9th of March and 10th April, 2019 respectively would be more engaging and rewarding.