 Buhari Will do More for S/West if Re-elected, Say Osinbajo, Oke

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Oyo State today for Presidential Campaign, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Director, Presidential Campaign Council, South West zone, Chief Olusola Oke, on Friday, wooed supporters statewide to troop out enmasse in welcoming the President to Mapo Hall, in Ibadan.

The two APC leaders at separate meetings, reeled out the achievements of the president and the pride of place currently occupied by the Yorubas in the nation’s politics, with a promise that he will do more for the South-west if re-elected.

Osinbajo who was in Ogbomoso earlier in the day, said the federal government will increase Npower beneficiaries to a million to accommodate more youths for empowerment.

The VP while speaking at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, promised the monarch that the Ogbomoso/Oyo Road will be completed, while a Federal Polytechnic will be established in the town.

Addressing the people at Soun Ogunlola Town Hall, he said the plan of the Buhari-led administration is to make Npower cuts across the federation, adding that, “we currently have 500,000 people captured in Npower but we will increase them to one million.”

While assuring traders in Ogbomoso that they will soon become beneficiaries of the TraderMoni, he said the scheme is for small businesses, saying “we still have plans for big businesses.”

Oke on his part while addressing journalists at the Agodi quarters of the Presidential Campaign, South West, Ibadan, called on All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in both Osun and Oyo states, to come out and show appreciation to the President for the road and rail projects in addition to the women and youth empowerment that accrued to the zone in less than four years.

He said the Yorubaland which used to be the opposition centre in the country is today the powerhouse of governance and “we have so much stakes to demonstrate to the whole world because of the pride of place, presently occupied by Yoruba sons and daughters in APC administration.”

He said, “Today our people are currently heading key ministries like the Power, Works and Housing; Communications, Finance; Health and so on. The feat which brought APC to power was led by our highly revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and a host of other leaders in Yorubaland who were in the forefront for the making of an APC presidency.

“We want to sustain these positions in the next level in a way that the gains recorded by the president too on the fight against corruption will not be reversible. Corruption is giving way to era of accountability, transparency and probity in governance.

“The struggle of the Yorubas have always been that those in government must be accountable and that was also what Abiola stood for, that those in government must be responsible to the masses. Mr. President has honoured late MKO Abiola by recognising his electoral victory and set aside June 12 as democracy day.

“With our voting strength of 15million, second only to North West, we must be able to beat any zone in the south to realise the goals of making President Muhammadu Buhari wins the second term.

“Also, the Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has demonstrated courage, integrity, merit and hardwork and we want the two of them to continue. We must not trade away our prime position of being in government because of the very many good things happening today in South West under Mr. President.

“We must sustain our leadership position and new pedestal that we now occupy today in the politics of Nigeria. We must remain at the centre and at the forefront of making this country great again. Decadence in governance reached its peak in recent time past, when resources could no longer be available to bring about development in Nigeria.

“In the last three years, the solid foundation lacking in our system has been brought back in power sector, rail that was totally collapsed has been revived and will be commissioned for use, soon. The prosperity of south west will give rise to industries and employment for our people. Our major problem since 1970 has been about the mono economy and the FG is diversifying the economy to agriculture for the development of our people.

“What the president is doing today is in line with the vision of our founding father, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and it is consistent with the philosophy of Yoruba people for a leader to be accountable and uphold integrity.”