Vote for Buhari, Niger Gov Urges Voters

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has taken the campaign for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari to the rural areas where he asked voters not to only turn out in their numbers but cast their votes for the president in next month’s election.

The governor said only 80 per cent of the total votes cast counted for President Buhari in the state would justify the tremendous human and capital developments the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer had brought to the state.

Governor Bello, who said this while addressing thousands of party supporters at rallies held in Lapai, Katcha and Agaie Local Governments, asked them to ignore the “sweet talks” of the opposition candidates that are “coming to you in the night to convince you to vote for them”.

“You have seen what President Muhammadu Buhari has done in only three and a half years. If you give him another chance he will do better.

“The president has commenced the reconstruction of the Minna-Suleja road. He has promised to construct the road from Bark to Abuja and also constructed a rail line. He has commissioned the Baro port; you see with all these and others we are sure he will do more for our state,” he said.

Bello said the APC government would when reelected continue its transformation of the education sector, adding that “Whole School Approach Scheme” under which selected schools were renovated and furnished to modern standards would be continued with vigour.

He added that additional two Teacher Training Institutes would be established with one in Agaie and the other in Kontagora to bring the number of such institutions in the state to three.

“Education will continue to attract prime attention of this administration. We will revamp the sector and restore the lost glory of the teaching profession in our state,” he said.

He however advised against violence and thuggery before during and after the elections, insisting that the election should not “be a do or die” affair.

“Elections should be seen as a game where somebody wins or loses while life goes on,” he said

He paid courtesy visits to the Emirs of Agaie, Alhaji Yussuf Nuhu; Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida, and the District Head of Katcha, Alhaji Baba Adamu.

The traditional rulers promised to pray for the governor’s success in the election.