Stop APC from Threatening Election in Rivers, Wike Urges Buhari

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were threatening that there would be no elections in Rivers State and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the members of his party to order so as not to jeopardise the peace of the state.

The governor also accused Buhari of deliberately refusing to fund major projects across the Niger Delta.

Speaking during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Rally at Ahoada West Local Government Area at Akinima yesterday, Wike said the alleged plot by the APC to disrupt the general election in the state would fail as they lack the capacity to stop polls from holding in the state.

His words: “APC cannot stop the elections from holding in Rivers State. They think they have monopoly of violence. They are engaged in in-fighting and they should face the consequences of their disrespect for the rule of law.

“I call on the President to call members of his party in Rivers State to order. They should stop threatening us that there will be no elections. If there is no election in Rivers State, then there will be no election across the country.”

Wike also said the APC would not be allowed to create cattle grazing routes in Rivers State.

The governor also decried what he described as the total neglect of the Niger Delta by the APC-led federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Even though the Niger Delta produces the wealth of the nation, there is no funding of projects in the area.

“Look at the East-West Road, no serious attempt has been made to fund the project. All other projects in the area have been abandoned. Instead, few projects are found in the north and south West “.

He charged the people of Ahoada West Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar so as to address the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.

He said unlike the APC, the PDP is built on the fulfillment of promises and the enhancement of the welfare of the people.

“When PDP makes a promise, it goes ahead to fulfill the promise. Everywhere in Nigeria, people are voting for the PDP because they keep their promises “, he said.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, said the people are happy with the governor’s achievements in the area.