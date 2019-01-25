Lagos-based Entrepreneur Donates Promotional Materials to Amadu Attai

Mary Nnah

A Lagos-based serial entrepreneur and indigene of Ikot Otok in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Monday Akpan Nnah, recently donated huge number promotional materials to Dr Amadu Attai, running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Obong Nsima Ekere.

The entrepreneur–cum politician and philanthropist who stormed Akwa Ibom State to carry out some charitable exercises, which was aimed at celebrating the New Year with his people in Akwa Ibom State, made a surprise stop over at Attai’s Shelter Afrique residence during which he made the donation of the items meant to support the APC campaign for the forthcoming elections scheduled for February 2019.

Items donated included T-shirts, hand fans, posters and various other promotional items bearing respective photograph of major APC candidates in the state, especially those representing the Oruk Anam constituency at various levels.

These included the candidates for governorship, Obong Nsima Ekere, Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio; Rt. Hon, Emmanuel Ukoette, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam in the Federal Constituency; Hon. Noah Frank Noah for Oruk Anam State constituency in the State House of Assembly, among others.

Nnah who was accompanied by his friend and business partner, Mr. Jarret Ekehson, explained the motive behind his generous gesture.

He said: “I’m here to present these campaign materials in solidary to your candidacy in retrospect to the recognition done on us by Obong Ekere.”

He explained further that that on receiving the information that Nsima Ekere had nominated an Oruk Anam son with proven integrity as a running mate, he decided to come all the way from Lagos to affirm his full support for the duo as well as identify with the progress that is about to manifest in the state in the next couple of months.

Attai, an indigene of Oruk Anam, was overwhelmed by Mr. Nnah’s gesture. While commending Nnah for his support and believe in Obong Nsima Ekere’s vision, he promised that every Akwa Ibomite irrespective of where they were residing will be carried along by Obong Nsima Ekere when he assumed office in May 2019.

Speaking further, the immediate past State Chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom assured Akaw Ibom people that God will use him along with his principal, Ekere, to develop communities that have been neglected and left untouched in the past 20 years by the precious governments.