Hyundai Sonata, Santa Fe Recall: CPC Opens Online Platform in Nigeria

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), has provided an online platform to ensure Nigerians that own Hyundai vehicles that their engines were replaced under two previous recalls to make complaint and get redress.

CPC’s Director-General, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the vehicles were 2011/2014 Hyundai Sonata and 2013/2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles.

“The Council requests anyone who purchased, owns or presently drives any of these specific Hyundai models, with the re-installed parts to immediately contact the Council by sending an e-mail to contact@cpc.gov.ng.

“The e-mail should include the specific model, year, and version of the car, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and information about compliance with previous recalls.

“The e-mail should also include the name, telephone number and any other contact information for the owner or driver of the vehicle.

“The subject of the e-mail should be Hyundai 2019 Recall,” Irukera said.

According to the director-general, the Council will provide relevant updates, warning, or advisories where applicable regarding the matter.

Irukera recalled that the Hyundai Motor Company in the United States had on January 16, announced a further recall to inspect the fuel tube installation of approximately 100,000 of the vehicle models.

He said the recall was to inspect and confirm proper re-installation of the fuel tube to the high-pressure fuel pump.

According to the CPC boss, the company also seeks to update its engine monitoring technology with a new device known as a knock sensor detection system.

He said that although the recall originated in North America, it is not inconceivable that some of the vehicles affected ended up in the Nigerian market, either primarily or secondarily.

“As an additional method to determine either of these possibilities, the Council is engaging appointed Hyundai dealers in Nigeria.’’