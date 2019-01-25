FIABCI–Nigeria Holds Annual New Year Dinner/ Awards

The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the most prestigious real estate organisation in the world, through its Nigerian Chapter, will on Friday, January 25, hold its Business Forum and Annual New Year Dinner & Awards scheduled to hold at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The forum which has the topic, “Ease of Doing Real Estate Business – The Nigerian Experience”, will have its business forum held by 10 am, while dinner will take place by 6pm same day.

FIABCI is the French acronym for “Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-ConselisImmobiliers” which means “The International Real Estate Federation”.

Membership cuts across all sectors of the Real Estate Industry- Commercial, Residential, Luxury, Retail, Industrial etc. With members in 65 countries including 100 Professional Associations, 65 Academic Institutions, and 3000 Individual members, FIABCI holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations.

This Property Awards and Dinner, organisers say is an affirmation of FIABCI’s idea of providing our society with optimal solutions to its property needs and helping make their world a better place to live, work and enjoy.

This, we do, by converging major players in the real estate sector to discuss topical issues affecting the industry in a relaxed environment. We go a step further by showcasing and honouring real estate projects that embody excellence in all discipline involved in their creation such as Architecture and design, Development and Construction, Community benefits, Environmental impact, Financial and Marketing success.

Also, a Property Scorecard which will be used as a Model for Assessing Real Estate Transactions in Nigeria will be unveiled at this event.