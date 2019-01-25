Falz Explains Why He Stopped Going to Church

Sunday Ehigiator

Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin, Falana, a.k.a Falz, has explained why he stopped going to church, days after being called out on that by his mother.

During the release of the much-anticipated album, ‘Moral Instruction,’ Falz’s mother complained about her son not attending church services.

Femi and Funmi Falana were both present during their son’s ‘album listening party’, which during the event, Falz mother used the opportunity to express her concern about the fact that her son hardly goes to church.

Speak about his new album, Funmi said, “Folarin, you don’t go to church and I am bothered. I hope you would start going to church this year.”

Addressing media men after the event, the singer attested that his mother was right because he hardly went to church.

According to Falz, “I have nothing against the church or going to church; everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire but personally, as a Christian, it has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.

“The most important thing is spirituality and your personal connection with God. The reason I haven’t attended a church service in a long while is because I went to a few churches and during sermons, I was put under undue pressure.

“There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church.

“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me.

“The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation? These are some of the issues.

“I just want to go to church and worship God like a regular member of the congregation. I do not want that kind of attention.

” I was hoping that I would go to church on a Sunday and it would not be like any other day I’m at a public place or doing a show.”

On why he shaved off his beard, Falz added, “I did not shave my beard because of the album; it was just a coincidence. I was filming a project in relation to the album and I had to look a lot younger and that is why I shaved off my beard.

“I have been getting mixed reactions since I shaved my beard; some people tell me, ‘please, go and find our beard back’.

“I did not know that we owned the beard together. Other people told me that they love the new look and I am still a ‘sweet boy’ with or without the beard.”