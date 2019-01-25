Buhari Dissolves NDDC Board, Appoints Ag. MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Nelson Braimbraifa, as acting Managing Director for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

Nsima Ekere, the former Managing Director of NDDC, is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

“The President, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board,’’ he said.

Adesina revealed that the president also approved the appointment of Mr Chris Amadi (Finance and Administration) and Samuel Adjogbe (Projects) as Acting Executive Directors of NDDC.

He added that the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN)