Buhari Condoles Sokoto, Jigawa APC over Loss of Members in Accidents

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said he was deeply pained by the death of his supporters in Jigawa State in an auto accident on their way to attend campaign rallies.

The president also expressed his condolences to the families of two other victims who died in a stampede in Sokoto State, assuring that the sacrifices made by the deceased would not be in vain.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said four persons died and six others were injured in an accident involving party supporters who were going to attend All Progressives Congress, (APC) campaign rally in Jigawa.

“The death of any party supporter touches me because these were poor Nigerians who made sacrifices to make Nigeria a better country by identifying with my change agenda.

“I would never forget the sacrifices of these ordinary Nigerians who travelled long distances to attend my presidential campaign rallies.

“These ordinary Nigerians were the pillars of our democracy because without them, we, the politicians, become irrelevant,” Shehu quoted the president to have said.

The statement also said following what he described as the unprecedented wave of the popularity of the president’s outdoor events, the presidency had ordered for increased structural integrity test of all erections and fabrications such as dais, tents, stages, including electrical and other equipment.