INEC Insists Gov Ahmed Remains PDP’s Kwara South Senatorial Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State, Mallam Garba Madami, has insisted that the state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, remains the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for February 16 general election in the state.

He said INEC has not made any mistake by including Ahmed’s name as the PDP standard bearer for Kwara South in the forth coming elections.

Madami disclosed this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the authentic candidate for the Kwara South senatorial of PDP in the state.

Since last week after the release of the list of candidates for various elective positions in the country ahead of this forthcoming general election by the INEC, there have been hues and cries in the state over the emergence of the name of Ahmed as the Kwara South senatorial candidate of PDP instead of Senator Rafiu Ibrahim.

The governor had last year withdrawn from the race for Senator Ibrahim and communicated INEC over the development which the commission also acknowledged.

Since this ugly development, the leadership of the party in the state had been making frantic effort to ensure that INEC correct the purported error of listing Ahmed as the candidate of party for Kwara South senatorial and put Ibrahim’s name as the authentic candidate for the senatorial district for the election.

However, Madami, who presented evidences of communication between INEC and PDP on nomination and substitution of candidates to journalists yesterday in Ilorin, explained that “November 17, 2018, was the deadline for the nomination and substitution of candidates for the election, while the PDP substitution letter was submitted on December 3, 2018.

“INEC had replied PDP on December 31, explaining to the party that the request could not be granted following the expiration of the date for nomination and substitution of candidates.”

Madami, therefore, said INEC has not committed any offence whatsoever on the issue as Ahmed remains PDP candidate for Kwara South senatorial district.

Meanwhile, Senator Ibrahim yesterday kicked against the purported listing of Ahmed as the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the PDP.

He said he remains the candidate of the PDP for Kwara South senatorial district despite counter claims by the INEC.

Ibrahim said this while addressing party members and supporters in Ilemona, headquarters of Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that INEC erroneously published the name of Ahmed as the PDP Kwara South senatorial candidate, noting that the governor had voluntarily withdrawn from the race.

The federal lawmaker asked party members and his supporters not to panic, stressing that the mistake will soon be corrected by the electoral body.

He also used the opportunity to once again appreciate Governor Ahmed for acceding to the request by Ibolo leaders on ceding the party’s Kwara South senatorial ticket to Ibolo axis of the zone.