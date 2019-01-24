INEC Commences Training of 490 Supervisory Presiding Officers in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday began the training of 490 supervisory presiding officers (SPOs) in Katsina State.

THISDAY reports that the three-day training will equip the personnel to effectively perform their duties during the elections in the state.

Addressing the participants during the opening ceremony of the training, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa, urged them to take the training seriously and listen attentively to the trainers in order to adhere strictly to the electoral acts.

The REC stressed that the performance of the SPOs would enhance the overall performance of the commission during the general election.

He, therefore, implored them to see the training as an opportunity to be more informed and educated on their impending assignment.

Zarewa reiterated the readiness of the commission to conduct credible polls and assured the electorate that their votes would determine who would govern or represent them after the elections.

He admonished those who were yet to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to visit the nearest local government INEC office to do so, warning that there would be no collection by proxy.