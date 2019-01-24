Hooliganism: Edo State Engages Volunteers Security Outfit

In the wake of attacks on match officials and other acts of hooliganism witnessed in recent times in stadiums across the country in the Nigerian Premier Professional League, the Government of Edo State has engaged a volunteer security outfit to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Police at all home matches of Bendel Insurance Football Club.

The Nigeria premier professional league enters its fourth week Wednesday and newly promoted Bendel Insurance FC played out a goalless draw to visiting Kwara United at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex owing to the ongoing re-construction work at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.

The Deputy-Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the State government is concerned about the safety and wellbeing of everyone including but not limited to the home and visiting teams, match officials, supporters and fans.

“Beginning with the match against Kwara United and throughout all the home matches of Bendel Insurance, we want to assure everybody coming to the stadium that their safety is guaranteed. Part of the security measures we have put in place is to engage the security arm of the public works volunteer scheme (PUWOV) to station 50 men at the stadium for all our home matches to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Police.

“We know Bendel Insurance fans are peaceful and peace loving people but we don’t want to leave anything to chance. We know that even visiting fans can be provocative but we choose to be pro-active by taking steps aimed at ensuring that we provide a conducive atmosphere for all to enjoy the premier league matches without any fear of violence”, the Deputy Governor said.

Bendel Insurance play their first home match in the Nigeria Premier League in 11 years against Kwara United after securing a 1-1 away draw against Remo Stars a few days ago.

NPFL MATCH DAY-Four Results

Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars

Enyimba 1-0 Lobi Stars

Gombe Utd 2-0 Kano Pillars

Sunshine 1-1 Rivers Utd

MFM FC 1-0 Rangers

Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd

IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Yobe Stars

Heartland 1-0 Go Round

Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada FC