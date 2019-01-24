Court of Appeal Says Duke is SDP Presidential Candidate

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division on Thursday returned former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as the Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three man panel of the appellate court in a judgment delivered on the appeal filed by Duke reversed the judgement of an Abuja High Court which had upheld Prof. Jerry Gana as the party’s candidate.

The court in the judgment ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognised Duke as the authentic candidate of the SDP in the February 16 presidential election.

It also awarded a cost of N500, 000 against Gana in favour of Duke, the SDP and the National Chairman of the party.

Details later…