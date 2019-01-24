Buhari in Anambra, Begs for Votes

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Onitsha begged the people of Anambra State to vote for APC, saying that his government means well for them.

Buhari who spoke at a presidential campaign rally held at Holy trinity field in Onitsha said his government was working hard on economy, security and the fighting against corruption.

The president who first moved to the newly completed Zik’s Mausoleum, where he commissioned the project, was also at the palace of the traditional ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, where he met traditional rulers in the state.

Addressing a mammoth crowd which gathered at the venue, Buhari said, “I am happy to have commissioned the Zik’s Mausoleum, I am just coming from there now. The road from Enugu to here(Onitsha), which was last done during the Abacha time is being done again.

“We are also working on the Port Harcourt road to this place too, and I believe the minister of Transport (Rotimi Amechi) has also told you of the railway project, which will also pass from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, through some of your states.”

The president however did not make new promises on what his government would do for the people of the South east if he gets another term.

The president while speaking in the area of economy lamented that there were too many unemployed able bodied people in the country.

In the area of security, Buhari assured that his government was doing his best, while also stating that no local government in the North East was being held by members of the Boko Haram sect.

On militancy in the Niger Delta, he said, “In the Niger Delta, we have reached an agreement with the militants, and production is going on. It is unfortunate that production has come down from over two million barrels per day to about half a million.”

Earlier, the minister of Labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, listed some of President Buhari’s achievements in Anambra State to include 15,000 beneficiaries of the NPower scheme and feeding of Anambra State children in primary school through the school feeding programme.

He said, “On the basis of track records, I believe that people of good conscience will vote for APC and for Buhari. Anambra will not only vote for Buhari but for the three senatorial candidates. Last time, they allocated 19,000 votes to Buhari, but this time around, Mr President, You will see what will happen.

Also addressing the crowd, Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Council in Anambra, Senator Andy Uba, thanked the people for turning out massively to welcome the president.

Uba who has flagged off campaign for President Buhari told journalists earlier that he was mobilisng massively to ensure total victory for Buhari.

He said, “There are a lot of things that the President is doing that the people do not know about, but what we are going to do is to take those good works to the rural people of Anambra and ensure that they assimilate this, and use it to see reasons why they should vote the president.

“There are projects like the Zik’s Mausoleum that have been abandoned for several years, but now constructed by the Buhari administration, there is the second Niger bridge which is still on going and seriously too, and there is also the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

“There are several more projects and our job is to tell the people about them and mobilise them to vote for President Buhari.”