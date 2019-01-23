Lagos Residents Cry to Ezekwesili for Rescue from Poverty

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Traders and residents of Lagos State have lamented that they are suffering and need a leader like Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili to rescue them.

According to them, the economic hardship in the country is taking a toll on them and their families.

They made the complaints when the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Ezekwesili, stormed the Sabo and Tejuosho markets in Yaba area of the state.

One of them, who identified herself as Rebecca, said, “We need money. We are suffering. Help us, come to our rescue. We are finding it very difficult to survive.”

Another trader, Emem Akpan, said, “I pray that you will emerge. We are tired of fake promises. Public schools are no longer good and we cannot afford private schools.”

The ACPN presidential candidate, who initially met with the market leaders and supporters, said that she would tackle hardship in the country when she emerges as the President.

She reiterated her dedication to lifting 80 million Nigerians out of

poverty, noting that she would make masses-friendly policies.

“I will make policies that will drive our economy. We need to allow

private investors to operate conveniently to make our economy advance and grow at a desired rate. We will fully support private sectors to create jobs and also digitalise governmental processes,” Ezekwesili said.

She added, “Poverty can destabilise a country. Regions that poverty have made them homeless have shown to us that poverty is a destabiliser. We must tackle poverty with a sense of urgency. We need to enact policies that will aid the productivity of hard working Nigerians.

“Nigeria has a major productivity problem. When I emerge, we will not start crying when our oil price decreases. Oil will not hamper our growth anymore. I want our children to have global opportunities.”