APC Women Leader, Six Others Killed in Road Accidents in Jigawa

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader, Hajiya Aisha Tahir of Birnin Kudu Local Government of Jigawa State, and six other supporters of the party have died in two ghastly motor accidents on their way from campaign rallies in the state.

The accident involving the women leader occurred when her vehicle hit a camel crossing the road along the Jahun-Kiyawa road.

Also, the other six APC supporters died at Dandamo village in Suletankàrkar Local Government while returning from the APC flag-off campaign rally held in Hadejia for the Northeast senatorial zone.

An eyewitness said that the APC supporters hailed from Yanzaki ward in Roni Local Government, adding that they died on their way back home after the rally on Tuesday evening.

He explained that five of them died on the spot while the other one died while receiving medical treatment at Babura General Hospital.

The Deputy Chairman, North of the party, Hon. Mannir Uba, announced the death of their supporters in a road accident and described their demise as a great loss to the entire APC family in Jigawa and Nigeria at large.

Special prayer was also offered for their reposed souls.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the death of APC Birnin-Kudu women leader, Tahir, but said he did not get information on the death of the six other persons from Roni Local Government.‎