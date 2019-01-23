Again, INEC Seeks Adjournment at Osun Guber Tribunal

By Our Reporter

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)was again unable to present its witnesses at yesterday s hearing at the Osun State governorship election tribunal even after the previous day’s scathing reprimand by the Tribunal Chairman, Mohammed Sirajo.

Proceedings opened with the INEC counsel, Mr. Kpodum, apologising for the incident and pledging that INEC will be more alive to its obligation to ensure a hitchfree presentation of witnesses.

However, he did not live up to his promise. After presenting some electoral documents for admission as exhibits, he again sought for adjournment on the ground that their witnesses were still on their way.

Among documents tendered by the INEC counsel were the certified true copies of election results for some units in five local government areas. He also tendered the certified true copies of the list of PDP party agents for 25 local governments of Osun state namely Oriade, Ife South, Ayedire, Ife North, Isokan, Ede South, Orolu, Odo otin, Ifelodun, Obokun, Ede North, ifedayo, Ila, Atakumosa East, Ilesa west, Irepodun, Boluwaduro, Ife East, Irewole, Ife central, Ayedade, Ilesa East, Ejigbo, Iwo and Olaoluwa.

Meanwhile, more chieftains of the APC appeared in court today. Bola Ilori and Ajibola Bashiru were in court alongside some of their followers. An APC member whispered; “We are here to see what is happening, the reports we are getting are not palatable. “

The sitting was adjourned till tomorrow (today).