Secondus, Lamido Accuse APC of Destroying Nigeria with Incompetence

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, have berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly destroying the country with its incompetence.

Secondus and Lamido spoke yesterday at the party’s presidential rally in Jigawa State.

Secondus said the massive turnout at the rally was a clear indication that power was returning to the party and the state is already on the train to rescue Nigeria.

According to him, “We are bringing in an energetic and competent person, Atiku Abubakar ,with experience to tackle poverty created by the APC. The choice before us is between competence and incompetence, between broken promises and a man ready and equipped for the job.”

Also, Lamido said that failure is the culture of APC and must be voted out of office.

He said, “My people, today I bring to you a man who truly loves you. The candidate is our own son here; he is our own. Therefore, he has a right to demand our vote.

“And because the choice today is between competency and incompetent, between security and insecurity, between broken promises, lost hope and someone that will give hope. It is also between falsehood and true, between genuine political leaders and not para-civilians.

“Others are para-civilians and they don’t understand compassion, love and peace are alien to them. So, the family of PDP all over Nigeria is counting on Atiku Abubakar. We trust you, because we know you can do it.

“Failure is not part of our culture; failure is the culture of APC. We are party of people who are brothers and sisters,” he added.