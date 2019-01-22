Obaseki tasks secondary school teachers on ICT-oriented teaching method  

…as Post-primary Education Board trains teachers on Coding, others

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has charged teachers in secondary schools in the state to embrace his administration’s reforms in the education sector designed to leapfrog them into the Information and Communication Technology ecosystem.

Obaseki gave the charge in Benin City at the official flag-off ceremony of a 3-month Information Communication Technology (ICT) training organised for public secondary school teachers by the Post-primary Education Board (PPEB) in collaboration with Azeessworld Technology Ltd.

The governor who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, stressed that “the Edo State government will continue to develop the competence and capacity of public-school teachers in the state through training and retraining so as to better position them for the discharge of their duties.”

He maintained that teachers at all levels in the state remain the primary concern of his administration, and assured that “all policies being implemented in the education sector are designed for the benefit of the students as well as teachers, who are drivers of the ongoing reforms.”

“This government believes in developing our teachers. We believe that the Edo teacher is the best anywhere in the world and we will continue to train and retrain them on best teaching practises,” he assured.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Post-primary Education Board (PPEB), Rt. Hon. Gabriel Oiboh, said “the three months training will help bridge the gap between teachers trained in an era when ICT was not available and their students born in the digital era driven by ICT.”

He emphasised that the training aligns with the scientific approach of the current administration to governance, as demonstrated by its adoption of ICT-driven reforms especially in the education sector.

Hon. Oiboh noted that the training will not only help them to easily comprehend the language of their students via ICT innovations like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and others, but would also assist them in preparing their reports and capturing the data of their students.

He commended the governor for his passion for result-oriented reforms in the education sector, noting that 500 teachers and over 130,000 students of public schools were earlier trained on coding at the ICT centre.

According to the Post-Primary Education Board, “all public secondary school teachers in the state are expected to benefit from the three months ICT training scheduled to hold from 3pm-6pm daily.”

In his goodwill message, the representative of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, (ANCOPSS), Comrade Evbayayiro Taye, commended the governor and the board Chairman for their passion for education reforms that have transformed the sector and equipped the Edo teacher to be abreast of best practice in the teaching profession.