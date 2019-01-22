Job creation: EdoJobs urges job seekers to look up new vacancies every Tuesday, Thursday in Nigerian Observer

The Edo State Government has urged unemployed youths in the state to check for new job vacancies published every week on Tuesday and Thursday, in the state’s newspaper, The Nigerian Observer.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the State Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, the state capital.

Mrs Dare said the publication in the Nigerian Observer is an extension of the information available on its website, noting that the idea of publishing the vacancies is to make it more accessible to unemployed youths in the state.

“We are delighted to have struck the deal to have these advertisements up in The Nigerian Observer, which is a household name in Edo State. The publication is strategic, as it provides a catalogue of the top jobs from the public and private sectors available in the state every week.”

Noting that the agency also places huge premium on capacity building, Dare said that the information provided on the special advert pages include the numerous training opportunities offered by EdoJobs, either through the Edo Innovation Hub or its training partners.

She urged job seekers to scan through The Nigerian Observer Newspaper every Tuesday and Thursday for EdoJobs vacancies and apply on EdoJobs portal:www.edojobs.edostate.gov.ng to make jobs matchmaking easier.

EdoJobs, the coordinating body for youth empowerment and job creation agency in the state, operates a portal, which houses the database of unemployed youths in the state.