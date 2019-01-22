Global Women Network to Hold Fundraising, Cocktail for Skills Development Programmes

Bennett Oghifo

Global Women Network, a United Kingdom based Nongovernmental Organisation with roots in other parts of Africa, is organising a series of Fund Raising/Network Cocktail in the UK and Nigeria to raise funds for the establishment of training institute in Europe (UK) and Africa (Nigeria).

Mrs. Roni Akins, the Chief Executive Officer of the Network made this known to newsmen during a press briefing in Abuja, recently.

“When the institute is set up, participants would pass through a training and mentorship programme to acquire hands on skills in Facilities Management; Residential Estate Agent; Lettings and Management; Business Set up Essentials; Telecommunications; ICT Security-Cyber Security and Forensic Cyber Security; Hospitality; Travel and Tourism; Beautification and the like,” she said.

Mrs. Akins further said, on completion of any of the training, the Global Women Network would help successful participants to set up a business enterprise and mentor them until they can stand on their own.

The Fundraising cum Networking Cocktail is scheduled to hold at the Holiday Inn, Carbuton Street, London, W1W 5EE, United Kingdom 16th February, 2019 by 4:00 pm prompt.

The Global Women Network is the brainchild of some business and professional women from different sectors with the aim of giving back to their communities by creating opportunities for African women to realise their full potential and financial independence.