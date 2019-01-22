FG Will Not Demand CJN’s Arrest for Failing to Appear in Court, Says Prosecution Lawyer

By Alexander Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government has said that it will not seek arrest of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for failing to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Speaking in the court on Tuesday, prosecution lawyer, Aliyu Umar SAN, said government would not demand for the arrest of Onnoghen for failing to appear before the tribunal even though Paragraph 6 of the CCT Practice Directive empowers it to do so.

The Federal Government had filed a 6 count criminal charge bordering on failure to declare his assets against the CJN.

Onnoghen was scheduled for arraignment last week, January 14 but the arraignment could not take place due to improper service of the charge on the CJN, forcing the tribunal to adjourn till today.

Onnoghen, citing improper service was not present in court on January 14, the earlier scheduled date for his arraignment.

But in the last one week, three different courts and the National Industrial Court, Abuja had given orders restraining the CCT from going ahead with the trial.