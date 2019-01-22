Don’t Allow Treasury Looters to Return to Power, Osinbajo Tells Nigerians

IG Orders Decentralisation of SARS

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to resist the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from returning to power in 2019 election, saying the motive behind the party’s desperation is to allegedly loot the country.

Osinbajo said Nigeria’s economy would have collapsed but for President Muhammadu Buhari’s honesty, stressing that only a honest and selfless leader can be trusted with the nation’s wealth.

In spite of the barrage of attacks by eminent Nigerians and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) branding the tradermoni policy as a‘jamboree’, Osinbajo described the scheme as “one of the major policies of President Buhari’s government, because it was centred around the youths and poor Nigerians”.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during a Roundtable and Mentorship Programme on Micro, Small and Medium Scale enterprises(MSME).

The Tradermoni programme was implemented in Ado Ekiti metropolis, Ikere and Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti State.

He also visited Iworoko Ekiti, where a truck killed 15 persons a couple of weeks ago to commiserate with the indigenes of the town.

Osinbajo said Nigerians would be plunged into another round of embezzlement if the PDP succeeded in wresting power from the present Buhari’s government, which he described as prudent in terms of financial management.

He said the government will establish special micro finance banks – People’s Money Bank and Entrepreneurial Bank to drive the tradermoni and Market Money policies, where beneficiaries will get between N100,000 and N500,000 to establish MSME to drive the economy.

“Many of our leaders are not responsible; so, Nigeria needs an honest man to lead the people and President Buhari is doing just that. Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. President Buhari is an honest man. Our problem in this country is that many of our leaders are stealing our money; so, you must disallow them from coming to power again,” he said.

He said Ekiti will benefit from Lagos-Kano railway line that is underway when completed, saying this project was targeted at strengthening the economy of each of the benefiting states.

“Rather than stealing money, President Buhari is doing more to strengthen the youths through N-Power, Tradermoni, School Feeding Programme, Lagos-Kano rail line, Calabar—Asaba-Abuja Railway line, among others.

All these are meant to benefit Nigerian masses.

“As we speak, 500,000 Nigerians are benefiting from N-Power, but we are not going to stop at that. Soon, the number will increase.

“The Next Level of our government is to give loans to women, youths and other sector through the special banks that are underway to make lives easy for the masses”, he stated.

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, urged Nigerians to vote for Buhari’s continuity , if they want good values for their lives in terms of good governance and prudent management of the nation’s wealth.

Fayemi said the array of potentials and creativity of Ekiti have been showcased to the federal government, saying those will special skills shall continue to benefit patronage from government.

“If you want better values for your lives; if you need a government that will be compassionate and resourceful, then vote For Buhari/Osinbajo in the next election.

"The good livelihood of Ekiti people is dear to Buhari's government and with the APC in the saddle, Ekiti will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy".