Obaseki’s education reform: Expert trains Edo Poly students, staff on innovative product design, deployment

Systems Engineer and Visiting Lecturer to Edo State Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Marvin Ama-Amadasun, has charged academicians and students in tertiary institutions to prioritise projects on innovative product design and deployment to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic advancement.

Speaking at the 3rd Eminent Lecture Series held at the Polytechnic complex in Usen, near Benin City, Dr. Ama-Amadasun said that universities and polytechnics can contribute immensely to development if they can make use of available natural materials to innovate new products in building technology, software design, manufacturing, medicine and energy production, among others.

With the lecture entitled Leveraging ICT Towards Practice in the Digital Age: Software Tools as Catalysts for Innovation, Dr. Ama-Amadasun said that the exploitation of natural resources is indispensable in developing a strong economy, urging various governments to prioritise efforts that stimulate and drive technological advancement and deployment.

Dr. Ama-amadasun said, “Natural materials like bamboo trees, metals and steel can be used to manufacture items such as furniture, bicycles, keyboards, mouse, monitors for computers as well as building materials for the production of fences, gates and wardrobes.”

He urged students and participants to take advantage of the advancement in modern technology to deploy software tools to develop new products that drive development.

At the event, Rector of the Institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said that the Polytechnic has grown in the last year, and explained that the lecturer, Dr. Ama-Amadasun, is one of the numerous Diaspora lecturers who have been engaged to entrench the institution’s internationalisation drive.

According to him, “With this lecture, we are announcing to the world, the ongoing effort to reposition this institution as a first-rate tertiary institution that fosters intellectual development.

“We are ensuring that scholars share their thoughts with the host community, the media and the country at large so that they can stimulate debate and entrench the culture of interrogating and questioning backdated ideas.”