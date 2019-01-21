Adenuga Wins Businessman of the Year at Daar Awards

Chairman of telecommunications company, Globacom, Mike Adenuga Jr., has been adjudged the ‘Businessman of the Year’ by a team of judges at the 3rd Daar Awards held in Abuja which was attended by top government functionaries and captains of industry at the weekend.

At the same event, Globacom was voted the Best Customer Service Company of the Year.

Adenuga was singled out for honour based on his keen eyesight for juicy investment opportunities and a knack to succeed where others fail. According to the citation, his telecoms network, Globacom is a network to be reckoned with across the continent and his prospecting company, Conoil Producing, has the enviable record of being the first indigenous venture to strike crude oil in shallow waters.

In the case of Globacom, the company stood out sharply among gladiators in a sector where the competition is very keen among unrelenting players.

“Globacom was found to be growing very fast as a result of several attractive and user-friendly packages which offer a lot of appeal to pre-paid and post- paid phone users, thus making its services the most accessible and most accessible.”

The citation stated that Globacom was the first to launch the 4G LTE network nationwide, offering instant efficient broadband internet to millions of Nigerians at speeds that are several times faster”.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the awardees, Globacom’s Regional Manager, North Central, Kemi Kaka, said the awards were a call to greater services. He said he was not surprised that the company was chosen as the best company in customer service and the Globacom’s founder, Adenuga jr. who is already a multiple award winner, as the Businessman of the Year. He thanked the organisers for the awards and pledged that it would stimulate them to do more for humanity, Nigeria and Africa.