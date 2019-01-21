2018/19 NPFL…2018/19 NPFL…2018/19 NPFL… Kwara, Wikki Win as Heartland Grabs Only Away Victory in Lafia

Kwara United FC moved to the top of Group A of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday with a 3-2 defeat of Enyimba. The Ilorin team is just one point better that the People’s Elephant. Wikki Tourists who defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1 is third on the log.

Ibrahim Mustapha had fired Enyimba into an early lead in the 12th minutes before Segun Alebiosu leveled scored in the 31st. Joseph Osadiaye scored from the spot kick to hand Enyimba a 2-1 lead.

But Alebiosu again restored parity 2-2 in the 68th minute with a brilliant shot. Mohammed Usman however sealed the first win of the NPFL season for Kwara United in the 73rd minute of the match.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium in Sagamu, Bendel Insurance got the lead in the 58th minutes through Charles Omokaro but Victor Mbaoma drew Remo Stars level in the 76th minute to share points one apiece.

In Group B of the NPFL, Heartland have now climbed to the summit after two wins, same points with second placed El-Kanemi Warriors who however have lesser goal difference.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah is third with five points, while Go Round FC, Kano Pillars and Plateau United are all one point less.

Plateau United recorded their first win of the season yesterday when they trounced El Kanemi Warriors 2-0. Plateau United had earlier recorded a draw and a defeat in their previous two games.

In Kaduna, newly promoted Kada City kicked off their NPFL campaign with a 2-1 win at home against Gombe United. Umar Mohammed fired in from a free-kick to give Kada City the lead in the 19th minute.

Enesi Sani equalized after thirty seconds for Gombe United. Sadiq Suleiman restored Kada’s lead with a half volley.

In Kano, Chris Madaki denied Akwa United FC maximum points at the Sani Abacha Stadium when he headed past Jean Efala to restore parity for the Sai Masugida. Ndifreke Effiong had shot Akwa United into the lead after 22 minutes.

Go Round was forced to a goalless draw at home to FC Ifeanyiubah.

NPFL MATCHDAY 3

Group A

Wikki 2-1 Tornadoes

Kwara Utd 3-2 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-1 Insurance

Postponed

Rangers v Sunshine

Rivers Utd v Katsina Utd

Lobi v MFM FC

Group B

Go Round 0-0 IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa 0-1 Heartland

Plateau Utd 2-0 Elkanemi

Kano Pillars 1-1 Akwa Utd

Kada City 2-1 Gombe Utd

Postponed

Yobe Stars v Abia Warriors