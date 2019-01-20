Nigerian Navy Commences 2019 Recruitment

The Nigerian Navy has said that it has commenced the recruitment of interested Nigerians into the service for the year 2019.

The Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said interested members of the public are requested to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Dahun said applicants must possess a minimum of five credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive).

He said applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 22 years or 24 and 26 years for those with ND, NCE, Nursing and Motor Transport Department (MTD) respectively.

“Applicants with higher qualifications other than those specified in the guidelines should not apply.

“Furthermore, applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth. The required height is 1.7m for males and 1.67m for females,” Dahun said.

He advised applicants not to give any form of gratification to any person or groups to assist them in the recruitment.

“Any applicant who falsifies or forges his/her documents and is discovered at any time will be handed over to the police for prosecution,” the spokesman warned. (NAN)