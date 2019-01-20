Billionaire Delta Princess Juliana Edewor Finds Love Again at 60, Remarries Victor Izegbu

She is no longer bleary-eyed or lachrymose. At a time when many would have given up on love and marriage, Juliana Edewor has found love; in fact, she is now married to a long-time friend of hers. It is often the lot of mortals to encounter bliss even in the most crippling tragedy. Ask Juliana, she knows.

From the illustrious Edewor family in Delta State, Juliana Edewor has found love again and has re-married for the third time. The tall fair- skinned businesswoman who is the mother to twins, TV presenter, Eku Edewor and Kessiana Edewor got married last weekend to Doctor Victor Izegbu in an intimate traditional wedding which had in attendance only close friends and family.

One of the early pioneers of interior decoration in Nigeria, Juliana Edewor who is in her 60s, runs Showcase Interiors as well as two high-end restaurant and bar, Chardonnay and The Green Room. One of her daughters, 32-year-old Eku Edewor shared the good news of how her mother remarried for the 3rd time after her first marriage failed and her second husband, Peter Thomas died.