Anglican Priest Urges Nigerians to Pray for Peaceful Election

Mary Nnah

The Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged Nigerians to pray for peaceful elections scheduled to hold on February 16 and March 2.

He gave the advice at a news conference different activities line up to mark the centenary anniversary of the Diocese of Lagos, where he emphasised the importance of prayers in the next elections.

Olumakaiye said prayer “is a necessity for the development and security of a country. Prayer is not a problem to the development of a nation, but an asset to the development of any nation. Nigerians cannot pray enough.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians “to pray without ceasing, particularly at this point in time when we are preparing for national elections.”

Olumakaiye said the diocese “is planning to have a convention ground somewhere in Lagos. Inside the convention ground, a place will be carved out as “Garden of Gethsemane”, which shall be a place of prayer for individuals to pray and get answers to their prayers.

He said therefore that the diocese “will continue to impact the society and influence the nation for good as it prays that the firth coming election in Nigeria will be peaceful and credible leaders will be elected.

The Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion, inaugurated in the year 1919 as the first Anglican Diocese in Nigeria, clocks 100 years this year and the celebration runs from January to December 2019.

Olumakaiye said, “In our bid to give something greater back to the next generation that will forever be cherished as we cherished the Diocese given to us 100 years ago, we have decided to build a centenary city between Lekki-Ibeju-Epe axes.”

“The city will have empowerment and youth development centre, rehabilitation centre, game village and sporting centre; convention ground, retreat centre, St. Luke’s Global Hospital; women empowerment centre, resorts, amusement park and low income housing estate.”