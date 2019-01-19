Tomrice Entertainment Worldwide Kicks-off with Two Acts

Tomrice Entertainment Worldwide is a distinctive record label that is set to focus on what is important and this is by investing in the music and the talent behind the music.

They believe in creating collaborative and innovative techniques using unique strategies to project their artistes to the environment which is created for artistes to thrive and reach their maximum potential in an atmosphere free of stress.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, which held on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, the General Manager of TREW, Olumide Mark, said he intends to focus on what is important by investing in music and the talent behind the music via the platform.

“We believe in creating collaborative and innovative techniques using unique strategies to project our artistes to the world.

For us we see a bright future, one in which an enabling environment is created for artistes to thrive and reach their maximum potential in an atmosphere free of stress,” he said

The management also used the opportunity to unveil two budding acts, Franklin Chukwunonso with the stage name Billi, and Isaac Osemudiamen a.k.a Isick to the music label, describing them as the next big thing in Nigerian music space.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the label, Nduka Obasi expressed optimism that both artistes embodied several talents in terms of melodies with meaningful content that will cut across the globe.

“I have no doubt signing these talented artistes because they are blessed with musical skills that will change the face of music,” he said.