PDP Replies FG, Says Allegation against Atiku Laughable

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has described as laughable, the Federal Government’s allegation that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, benefited from a N156m ‘slush funds’.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had on Friday accused Atiku of benefiting from N156m ‘slush funds’ that led to the collapse of Bank PHB.

The minister had threatened that when Atiku returns from his US trip, he would answer questions on the issue.

PDP said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government was borne out of fear of APC’s impending defeat in next month’s presidential election.

The main opposition party said that the world already knows that the latest attempt to impugn Atiku’s integrity was coming out of Buhari’s frustration over Atiku successful outing in the United States.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference Friday in Abuja, said the allegation against Atiku was a frenzied face-saving effort to divert public attention from Buhari’s humiliating appearances in the campaign rallies and television shows he participated in.

According to him, “While we understand that President Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) are jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity ahead of the elections, it is reprehensible that Mr. President will descend abysmally low to fabricate outright lies and falsehood in a bid to discredit a more qualified and acceptable Presidential candidate.”

Ologbondiyan stated that Atiku had nothing to do with the alleged issues leading to the collapse of Bank PHB.

He said the PDP presidential candidate was an honest and hard working Nigerian who had no skeleton of any sort in his cupboard, unlike Buhari, now allegedly entangled in series of corruption allegations.

He added that even the Chairman of Buhari’s Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, had since told the world that the Presidency had searched everywhere and could not find anything incriminating against Atiku.

The PDP however counseled Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians could see through their lies, fabrications and frustration and that their scheme against Atiku was already dead on arrival.

The PDP urged Buhari to open the books and provide explanation on the N9 trillion allegedly stolen under his watch as Minister of Petroleum Resources as detailed in a leaked NNPC memo.

Ologbondiyan said, “President Buhari should as well, allow an open inquest into the alleged involvement of his relations in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.”