Olusola Oke Tours Southwest, Promises To Mobilise 8m Votes For Buhari

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Southwest Zonal Coordinator for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) has pledged to mobilise eight million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming elections.

Oke made this known during his visit to Oyo state as part of Southwest tour for the Presidential campaign.

The Director, Media and Publicity of APC Presidential campaign council in Southwest, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye said the tour was to assess the preparedness of the six states in the zone for ongoing campaign and to thank them on behalf of the president for accepting to take on the responsibility.

Ajiboye said, ”Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) from Ondo state was recently appointed by the president and duly inaugurated as the zonal coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council (APCC) is in-charge of Southwest. His responsibility is to coordinate Southwest for Buhari re-election campaign.

”The visit is important at this stage to assess efforts of the state coordinators who are governors, Therefore, Chief Oke embarked on the tour to keep the governors abreast of the high expectations of the party and Nigeria.”

The two-time governorship candidate in Ondo state also inspected Zonal Office of APC Presidential Campaign Council donated by Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He commended Governor Ajimobi for his preparedness and commitment towards re-election of Buhari, stating he will work with him to give the president sweet victory.

Oke disclosed that he will visit other Southwest states; Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun.

He revealed that the zone was important to re-election of APC Presidential candidate, adding, ”South-west has the highest number of registered voters in the entire Southern Nigeria. Lagos has the highest voters in the entire Nation, which puts our zone in a state of high expectation and we must live up to this expectation,” he added.

”Winning South-west is critical to victory of Buhari. The president got over 4 million votes in 2015, we are working to increase it to 8 million votes in order to seal his victory from here. We need extra efforts in this zone to make APC win with wide margin,” he explained

The South-west coordinator revealed that he will brief Co-chairman of APCC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the entire council and presidency on steps and logistics to put in place ahead of the poll.

Oke said the council would meet National Committee on Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in South-west to update them on their election management and monitoring role.