Obaseki’s education reform: Edo Poly Usen hosts scholar, as discourse on technology adoption excites experts

In an effort to deepen the ongoing education reforms in Edo State as enunciated by the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has hosted its 3rd Eminent Scholar Lecture Series.

At the gathering of scholars in the polytechnic complex in Usen, near Benin City, experts called for a new approach to technology adoption to ensure software tools drive innovation and development.

The Guest Lecturer and Switzerland-based Systems Engineer, Dr. Engr. Marvin Ama-Amadasun, in a lecture entitled, Leveraging ICT Towards Practice in the Digital Age: Software Tools as Catalysts for Innovation, said that the place of software tools as a catalyst for solution-driven systems cannot be underestimated in a highly digitised world.

According to him, with advancement in the digital age, there is no denying that the place of technology is now sacrosanct, which is why we need to deploy software tools to make life easier, better, and processes, faster.

Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said that the number of experts at the 3rd Eminent Lecture Series is sufficient proof that the reformation that is ongoing at the institute is attracting the attention of scholars across the globe.

He noted that the school has grown in the last year, and explained that the lecturer, Dr. Ama-Amadasun, is one of the numerous Diaspora lecturers who have been engaged to entrench the institution’s internationalisation drive.

According to him, “With this lecture, we are announcing to the world, the ongoing effort to reposition this institution as a first-rate tertiary institution that fosters intellectual development.

“We are ensuring that scholars share their thoughts with the host community, the media and the country at large so that they can stimulate debate and entrench the culture of interrogating and questioning backdated ideas.”

The Polytechnic in previous lecture series, played host to Professor Eddy O. Erhagbe, Professor of History and International Studies in 2018, who spoke on the topic: Right To Education And Work: A Panacea For Insecurity In Nigeria; Professor Christian Oduma, Professor of Business Education, Polytechnic Education: A Gateway for Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Economic Development as well as Brig. Gen. D.I.O. Ehiorobo, whose presentation focused on Security Challenges and the Implications on National Development in Nigeria: Engineering Technology Perspective, among others.