Massive Crowd as PDP Flags off Campaign in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Saturday kicked off his 2019 Gubernatorial campaign in Bauchi State in the presence of massive crowd.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state, speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who led other prominent members of the party at flag off, expressed optimism that with a free and fair election, the PDP would coast home to landslide victory in all of the elective offices considering the fact that the electorates have discovered that the ruling APC is nothing but a failure.

He assured that the PDP will ensure equitable distribution of the scarce resources available for the country adding that Nigeria needs a functional and virile democracy devoid of ethno-religious sentiments.

The Speaker, who alleged that the APC led administration at all levels was against his reelection bid, assured that he will not be disturbed by the development because according to him, “my concern is how to give my people positive representation and develop the area”.

He then urged the electorates in Bauchi state to vote for all the candidates of the PDP during the general elections, because according to him, that is the only way to effect positive change in the country.

The Bauchi PDP gubernatorial candidate, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, assured that if elected as the governor, his administration will ensure effective measures to boost the economy and security of the state, pointing out that the APC led administration has failed people of the state.

The candidate who expressed confidence that the PDP was ready to win the general election however warned that his party will resist any attempt to rig the election, calling on the political umpire to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.

Mohammed who is also the Kauran Bauchi declared that a PDP led administration will ensure that every money meant for the state was judiciously used assuring that salaries and other emoluments would be paid as and when due.

While castigating the APC led administration in the state for ineptitude and bad economic management that has led to the dilapidation of art of governance, the PDP candidate assured that things will get normalised if the PDP was elected.

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, represented by his Deputy, Charles Yohanna, called on the people of Bauchi state to tow the line of Gombe state by ensuring that the PDP wins the general election.

The gubernatorial Campaign Director General, Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi, used the occasion to debunk rumours that he had defected to the APC declaring that he is still in the party and has never ever contemplated leaving the PDP.

He assured that as the Campaign Director General he will ensure that the PDP wins the general election and establish government in the state while the party’s presidential candidate will get the required votes in the state.

The Bauchi PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, urged the electorates to ensure that they vote for the PDP in the general election. He said that was the only way to change the present change that had failed the people of the state.

All other speakers at the occasion stressed the need for the electorate to ensure that they vote for PDP in order to have a new and positive future.