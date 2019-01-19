Film Gala 2019…. ‘Married to the Arts’  Here Are All The Fashion Rules

The first-ever Film Gala will be hosted by Moët and Chandon and Filmhouse on the 26th of this month at the Wings Tower, Victoria Island. Tthis will be an evening of high style, glitz and

fellowship! The event is centered on celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry, it will be a night of arts, glamour, exquisite dinning and of course film. The major theme of the event is to contribute, as well as show support to the ever-growing Nigerian film industry. In attendance will be the who’s who of the Nigerian film industry, and A-list celebrities.

It is expected to be a night of excitement, glamour, class and, of course, some of the most exquisite and breathtaking styles will be featured.

The theme for the night is “Married To The Arts”, and we can’t wait to see the various representations of this.

Film Gala is set to be one of the most prestigious events with a lot of high fashion let us give you a sneak peak of what to expect from it. In past events, our stars have stepped out in a lot of daring prints, elaborate tails and bold floral pieces and we will be expecting a lot more grandeur for this event.

The boys have not been left out of this, as we have seen them in recent time lean towards the more edgy look and rocked patterned, bright and colorful outfits over the past couple of years giving their female counterparts a run for their money.

We look forward to being dazzled by our celebrities at the 2019 Film Gala.

“Theme of the Night” “Married to The Arts”.

