Doris Ariole’s Stories Rated Among Top 20 Movies of 2018

Five movies written by Doris Ariole are among the top 20 movies of 2018 on iROKOtv, based on audience reviews and ratings.

The movies are Love in Sight, Akunne, Never Yours, Expired Maiden and In Every Way.

In the ratings released last week by the entertainment platform, Love in Sight was audience’s third favourite movie of 2018, Akunne earned fifth place, In Every Wayearned 8th place, Expired Maiden was 9th and Never Yours was 13th, according to viewers’ estimations.

Highly jubilant of her feat, as expressed on her Instagram handle, @dorisariole, she believes that her biggest awards as a storyteller, which she prefers to call herself, will be audience reviews and ratings.

With scores of screenplays to her credit, Doris Ariole is passionate about improving the quality of Nollywood films, with her reputation soaring daily among notable producers looking to offer the market better quality movies.

An Amaka Igwe acolyte, Doris has often demonstrated that a good film always starts with a good script, which is a good story well told, and then the good script gets into the hands of a good team. This forms part of her mantra when writing a script.

Her first Nollywood script was Sister’s Love in 2006, which featured Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade Ekehinde as biological sisters. It explored sibling rivalry.

Her directorial debut, Benevolence, featuring Kalu Ikeagwu in a lead role, was nominated for the Most Inspirational Feature Film at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, USA and got an AMVCA 2018 nomination.

Aside from training under Amaka Igwe for about four years in the areas of acting, writing, producing and directing, Doris training with Delyork in 2014 was another big boost to her confidence to direct.

She recently spent two months in America and London on a few advanced courses in story and script writing, the highest of them being under the world’s most sort after Story teacher, Robert McKee, a training her late mentor Amaka Igwe recommended.

She hopes to bring her training and experience to fore in assisting budding and aspiring creative minds through her GOD IS A FILMMAKER initiative with maiden edition in January 2019.