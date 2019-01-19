Azura Power  Appoints New MD, Others

Power company, Azura Power West Africa Ltd, has appointed Edu Okeke its new Managing Director.

A statement by the company also explained that Mr. Fela Somoye and Victor Agboh were also promoted to the Senior Manager level to head the company’s Legal and Compliance as well as Commercial Operations units respectively.

Okeke succeeds the immediate outgone Managing Director, Dr. David Ladipo, who has taken up a greater challenge, after successful eight years in his former office.

Prior to his employment in Azura, Okeke had a stint in Guiness Nigeria Plc as a management trainee from where he moved to Schlumberger Oilfield Services as a Junior Field Engineer and later, Senior Field Services Manager of the firm in Vietnam and Pakistan.

His expertise has also been proven in Lafarge Plc and General Electric West Africa before he joined Azura in 2014 as its Chief Operating Officer, thereafter rose to become the Deputy Managing Director and now the Managing Director of the company.

Commenting on Okeke’s appointment, his predecessor, Ladipo expressed optimism on his ability to take the company to an enviable height.

He said, “Okeke has already made a huge contribution to the Azura family. In his roles as COO and DMD, he has brought an infectious energy to every task he’s been given.

He has also brought a wealth of international experience; a commitment to exceptionally high-quality standards; well-honed leadership skills; and a seemingly effortless ability to bond with people from all walks of life.

“From drivers to directors, from CEOs to cleaners, Mr. Okeke is always able to connect at a very natural and human level.

This combination of humility and charisma, proficiency and passion, perspiration and inspiration, will stand him in good stead as he takes over the leadership of Azura.”