INEC, 25 Political Parties Sign Peace Accord in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Leaders of 25 registered political parties in Kwara State have signed a peace accord with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of the efforts to ensure a hitch-free polls in the state.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the last Sunday political violence that erupted in Ilorin, the state capital, which claimed one life, and property worth several millions of naira.

The peace meeting, which was convened by the INEC, was held at the state headquarters of INEC at Adewole area of Ilorin and was attended by leaders of 25 out of the 57 registered political parties in the state.

It was gathered that, the peace meeting was to ensure that, the incident of last Sunday in the state would not be allowed to repeat itself in the state.

Speaking with journalists after the peace accord meeting in Ilorin, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner , Alhaji Attahiru Garba, said the leaders of the parties should see themselves as a family and shun all forms of actions that may lead to any crisis before, durimg and after the polls.

He said the leaders should respect the rules and regulations that guide the conduct and operations of the polls.

Garba who advised the leaders to talk to their supporters to shun all forms of comments that may affect peaceful conduct of campaigns, said this would ensure a free and fair polls.

He added the INEC would provide a level-playing ground for all the parties, noting that the commission would deal with any staff that compromise with the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Garba who also said a total number of 1,100,600 permanent voters cards have so far been distributed to the people of the state, added that a total number of 1,406,600 voters have registered for the polls in the state.