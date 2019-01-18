CUPP Accuses Buhari of Trying to Avoid Presidential Debate

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has stated that it was in possession of credible intelligence on moves by the presidency and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from attending Saturday’s Presidential Debate to avoid exposing the president’s alleged unfitness.

The National spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a press statement said the events in the last few days have turned out to be very clear signals that all may not be well with the president in terms of his fitness to continue in office.

He said, “We have got it on good authority that the APC have resolved that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be attending the presidential candidates’ debate, organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria and scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019. They insist that such appearance by the President will eventually unveil all they have been hiding from the citizens about the lack of capacity, comprehension and understanding of the basic issues by the President.

“Nigerians should insist that the president must attend the debate and voice out now that if he fails to attend, the race should be over.

“In less than 24 hours after the president showed signs of physical frailties in Lokoja, Kogi State where he almost collapsed on the podium, he yet again in another faux pas while presenting a flag to Chief Great Ogboru in Delta State declared that he was presenting the flag to the presidential candidate of the party. Though he was promptly corrected, he further referred to him as a senatorial candidate and then ‘governortorial’ candidate; whatever that means.”

CUPP described the president’s performance at a town hall meeting on Wednesday tagged ‘The Candidate’ as nothing but a lacklustre performance, national calamity and an embarrassment which made Nigerians the butt of jokes and jabs globally.

According to the CUPP, “The president clearly showed every sign of lack of comprehension of even the simplest questions while the vice president was frantically making efforts to interject and come to his aid. How can a man who cannot comprehend a problem be the one being put forward to solve those problems? God forbid that Nigerians are boxed into a situation where they will lament, had I known.”

It added that the cabal was doing everything to foist President Buhari on Nigerians yet again for their own selfish interests and not for any other purpose.

“This insistence should be clear and unequivocal as we continue to wonder whose interest it will be serving to put a man through the torture of campaigns when it is clear that he is not up to it,” the opposition coalition said.

It urged all well-meaning Nigerians to rise up now and begin to speak up and join in making the demand, adding that a motley crowd of sycophants are manipulating institutions of state to foist an obviously unfit President on the nation to enable them hold onto power and continue their unbridled looting of our treasury.

“Nigerians should be deeply worried and question why all the expert looters of yesterday who were eased out by the PDP have all found comfort in the ruling party enjoying front row seats and are all rewarded with tickets and other positions of responsibility,” CUPP said.