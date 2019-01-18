Culture, Tourism Activities Excites Runsewe

The Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has expressed delight at the high rate of culture and tourism activities in Nigeria last year, promising to embark on culture evangelism tour of the 36 states of the federation very soon.

The NCAC DG singled out Lagos, Rivers, Cross-River, Kaduna, Plateau and Edo States for engaging and promoting robust culture and tourism activities in 2018, which helped create a window for organised local and international visits across Nigeria.

Runsewe, whose office organised some of the most notable cultural festivals in Nigeria last year such as National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and International Arts and Crafts Exposition (INAC), noted that the upbeat in culture activities from all states in the country would help to sustain an all year and season holiday culture in Nigeria and also anchors certified cultural festivals as tourism products to help local and international tour operators in marketing Nigeria to the world.

According to Nigeria’s chief cultural officer and President, World Crafts Council, Africa region, what took place around the country last year is a revolution which would place Nigeria in its rightful place in global tourism community.

The NCAC Director General noted that the 50 billion naira spending by holiday makers in Lagos is a huge eye opener to what can tickle down to operators of businesses and the service industry, adding that what is needed now is to see that the industry is well organised and turned up to create jobs for Nigerians. He said Lagos state government is doing well in tourism and prays that the state will continue to provide the leadership in strategic tourism activities more than ever before.

To Cross-River, Runsewe commended the governor for making carnival Calabar to take new shape last year through an authentic African theme which calls for top mind awareness and revival of African culture to help open the continent to visits and collaboration.